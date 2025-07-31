Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 94.21% and a return on equity of 9.08%.
Paramount Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80.
Paramount Resources Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.0367 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.94%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Paramount Resources
Paramount Resources Company Profile
Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Resources
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- This Drone Stock Is on Sale Despite Big Army Contract
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 5 Stocks to Buy in August With Tremendous Upside Potential
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Visa Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations, So Why Did the Market Panic?
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.