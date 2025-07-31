Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 94.21% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80.

Paramount Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.0367 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRMRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Featured Stories

