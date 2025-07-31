Choreo LLC Sells 3,369 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZD. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,487,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,512,000 after buying an additional 272,895 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,425,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,826,000 after acquiring an additional 267,436 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,112,000 after acquiring an additional 118,979 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,492,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,122,000 after purchasing an additional 213,071 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 21.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 601,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,607,000 after purchasing an additional 108,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
Ziff Davis Stock Down 1.6%
Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $31.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.08. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZD
About Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ziff Davis
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Visa Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations, So Why Did the Market Panic?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- How Marvell Went From Short Target to Breakout Star
- About the Markup Calculator
- Palo Alto Networks: The All‑in‑One Cybersecurity Powerhouse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.