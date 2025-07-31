NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Get NOV alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOV

NOV Stock Down 1.8%

NOV stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. NOV has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). NOV had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 131,384 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in shares of NOV by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 63,876 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter worth about $945,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of NOV by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 182,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter worth about $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.