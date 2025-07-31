Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 408.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 53.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Williams Trading set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.14. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $70.55.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $120.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $101,242.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 87,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,715.36. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $36,421.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,610.52. The trade was a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

