Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $306,000 Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 57.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $855,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 174.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Clarendon Private LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $273.28 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $279.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.62 and a 200-day moving average of $247.45. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.