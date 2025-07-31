First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.57 and last traded at $35.48, with a volume of 225336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.51.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.0036 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Growth Strength ETF
About First Trust Growth Strength ETF
The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.
