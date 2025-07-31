Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Trading 37.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 37.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 685,902 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 493% from the average session volume of 115,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Avanti Helium Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 0.16.

About Avanti Helium

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

