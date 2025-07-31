Roth Capital Has Pessimistic Outlook of CINF Q4 Earnings

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cincinnati Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 29th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.79. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.20.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $149.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $161.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.58. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.