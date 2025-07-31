Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Raised by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 60,300.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21,191.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382,847 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,091 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,027,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,176,579,000 after purchasing an additional 964,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,897,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $564,503,000 after purchasing an additional 835,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.13.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $153.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.24 and its 200-day moving average is $148.93. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $268.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

