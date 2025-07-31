Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Lantheus worth $30,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,198,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $554,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,118 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,316,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $475,590,000 after buying an additional 2,361,000 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,025,000 after buying an additional 435,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,510,000 after buying an additional 30,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 973,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,124,000 after buying an additional 273,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $2,002,650.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 318,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,879.50. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $71.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $118.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.12.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Lantheus had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $372.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.20.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

