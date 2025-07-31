Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 10,403 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 2,525.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Altria Group Trading Up 3.6%

MO opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $62.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.24.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

