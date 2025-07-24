iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Trimmed by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,116 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Atria Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $145,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,533,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $638.73. 804,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,540,879. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $638.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $608.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $586.75. The firm has a market cap of $643.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

