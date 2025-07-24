Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 133 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,365,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,047,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,772 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,547,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,562,498,000 after buying an additional 2,572,488 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,509,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,578,499,000 after buying an additional 2,559,512 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $362,773,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,498,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,678,283,000 after buying an additional 2,074,329 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,437,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,603,069. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $248.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.49 and a 200 day moving average of $194.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 42.91%. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna set a $265.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

