Atria Investments Inc Buys 90,749 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,301,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,749 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Atria Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $66,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,313,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,151,414. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average is $52.66. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.