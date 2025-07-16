ViciCoin (VCNT) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. ViciCoin has a market capitalization of $193.42 million and $10.31 thousand worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ViciCoin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ViciCoin token can currently be bought for about $19.40 or 0.00016272 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ViciCoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118,753.44 or 0.99876962 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118,701.10 or 0.99809633 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ViciCoin

ViciCoin launched on May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,969,082 tokens. The Reddit community for ViciCoin is /user/Vicinft/. ViciCoin’s official Twitter account is @https://x.com/ViciNetwork_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ViciCoin is vicicoin.io.

ViciCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is a multi-chain ERC-20 utility token developed by Vici Network for secure access management and enterprise applications. It facilitates token swapping, video conference monetization, and access control for digital communities. As Web3 adoption grows, VCNT’s use cases continue to expand.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ViciCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ViciCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ViciCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ViciCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ViciCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.