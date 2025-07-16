TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

TomTom Stock Performance

TMOAF opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. TomTom has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

About TomTom

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

