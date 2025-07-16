Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $6.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Free Report) by 572.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

