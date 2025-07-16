NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:SRV)

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund stock opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.69. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $50.61.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

