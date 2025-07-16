NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:SRV)

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund stock opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.69. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $50.61.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- These 2025 Outperformers Just Unlocked Buyback Fuel
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Delta Air Lines Stock Rallies on New Guidance—Can It Keep Going?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Expect Robust Growth From These 3 Cybersecurity Leaders
Receive News & Ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.