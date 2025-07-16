T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 366.7% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Arete Research raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.61.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $15,892,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 647,381,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,311,656,684.20. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 907,470 shares of company stock valued at $209,055,386. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.9%

TMUS opened at $226.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.74 and a 12 month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

