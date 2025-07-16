Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (MHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHI opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

