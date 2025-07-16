Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th.
Luxfer has a payout ratio of 44.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Luxfer to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.
Luxfer Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $15.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Luxfer stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Luxfer worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Luxfer Company Profile
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.
