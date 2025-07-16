Sigma Planning Corp Sells 5,762 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,402,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,213.7% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 222,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,626,000 after purchasing an additional 215,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,366,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,677,000 after purchasing an additional 143,077 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,933,000 after purchasing an additional 116,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 987,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,442,000 after acquiring an additional 69,868 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IJJ opened at $125.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.73. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.24 and a fifty-two week high of $136.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

