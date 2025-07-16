Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Nutrien by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in Nutrien by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 527,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.12.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Nutrien from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nutrien from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.61.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

