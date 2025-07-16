iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

BATS:ICVT opened at $91.52 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.97 and a one year high of $91.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.26.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

