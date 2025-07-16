Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 7,119 Shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $10,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLTR. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of GLTR opened at $141.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.46. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $100.95 and a 52 week high of $143.08.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

