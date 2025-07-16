Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Invests $228,000 in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,857,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 50,938 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Strategic Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $740,000.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Stock Down 2.2%

TPSC opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.02. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $209.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

