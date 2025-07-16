Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $6.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

