Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,960 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,064 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $1,552,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $641,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Intel by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,991 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,732 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after buying an additional 45,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 83,551 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $93.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.12. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

