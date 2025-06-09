Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Sells 2,655 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.5% of Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $21,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.8% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $1,697,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Erste Group Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.06.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.8%

IBM opened at $268.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $166.81 and a 12 month high of $270.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 115.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

