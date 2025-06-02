Numbers Protocol (NUM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $15.10 Million

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Numbers Protocol has a total market cap of $15.10 million and $1.14 million worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Numbers Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104,383.82 or 1.00004505 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104,161.80 or 0.99791800 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Numbers Protocol’s genesis date was November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 801,926,634 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 801,926,634 with 791,863,650 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.02320556 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $954,734.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

