Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 228 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance
GS opened at $604.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $550.42 and a 200 day moving average of $582.24. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $437.37 and a 52-week high of $672.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $185.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.
The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.40.
Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group
In other news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The Goldman Sachs Group Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
