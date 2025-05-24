Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,812,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.4% of Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,521 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211,920 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $720,730,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $620,875,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,149,000 after buying an additional 2,338,882 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $174.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.34. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

