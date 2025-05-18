Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,649 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 2,591 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total transaction of $383,519.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,367,584 shares in the company, valued at $202,429,783.68. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total transaction of $420,660.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,270,106 shares in the company, valued at $780,608,100.72. This represents a 0.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,465 shares of company stock worth $1,401,898 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 1.6%

SPSC stock opened at $150.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.99 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.09 and a twelve month high of $218.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.78.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $181.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPS Commerce

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.