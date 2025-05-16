Man Group plc Cuts Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 84.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 384,112 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $26,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Dnca Finance raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $391.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $313.00 to $302.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.72.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of LULU stock opened at $318.96 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $423.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.98 and its 200 day moving average is $337.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

