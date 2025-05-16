Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 2,786 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of DAR opened at $35.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

