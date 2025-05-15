OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 60,000 Shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its position in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Leap Therapeutics were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,293,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 251.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 185,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 132,805 shares in the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPTX. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.
Leap Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $16.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.17.
Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.
About Leap Therapeutics
Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.
