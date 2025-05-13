Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by Ogborne Capital Management LLC

Ogborne Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Vistra makes up approximately 3.5% of Ogborne Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ogborne Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $22,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VST. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VST. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa America raised Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Vistra Trading Up 7.5%

NYSE:VST opened at $145.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $199.84.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 14.15%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

