Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Trading Up 23.7% – Still a Buy?

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Free Report) shares were up 23.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 949,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 779% from the average daily volume of 108,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$48.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Ireland. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising two prospecting licenses (PLs) covering an area of 43.0 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project that consists of 22 PLs covering an area of 650 square kilometers located in the Limerick region.

