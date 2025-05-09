First Manhattan CO. LLC. Has $21.70 Million Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. trimmed its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,157,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,644 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned about 0.69% of Douglas Emmett worth $21,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 808.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 111.51 and a beta of 1.21. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $251.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.49 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 584.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DEI

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.