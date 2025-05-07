Duquesne Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 21,500 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in IQVIA by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $146.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.97 and a 1 year high of $252.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.86.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. HSBC downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res lowered IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.62.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

