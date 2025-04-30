Regal Partners Ltd Buys New Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $179,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,425,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,463,000 after buying an additional 610,234 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1,454.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 538,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,754,000 after acquiring an additional 503,824 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,636,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $367,848.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,240 shares in the company, valued at $41,387,059.20. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $7,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,803 shares in the company, valued at $18,681,872.70. This represents a 28.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,810 shares of company stock worth $69,243,820. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Carvana from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush set a $250.00 price objective on Carvana and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.76.

Carvana Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $243.59 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $80.07 and a 12-month high of $292.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.15 and a beta of 3.61.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

