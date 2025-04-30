Leerink Partnrs Upgrades Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) to “Strong-Buy”

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akebia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

AKBA stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $574.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $46.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 million. Research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 50,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $106,062.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 816,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,091.40. This trade represents a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Grund sold 55,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $116,804.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 442,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,415.90. The trade was a 11.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,579 shares of company stock worth $589,216. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unified Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 47.8% in the first quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 200.0% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,677 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 502,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 97,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 930.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 135,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 122,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.