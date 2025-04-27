Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $2,012,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Duke Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 2,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.49 and a 12-month high of $125.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

