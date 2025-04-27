Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ASET opened at $30.95 on Friday. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94.
Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.
Institutional Trading of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund
Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile
The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.
