Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASET opened at $30.95 on Friday. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

Institutional Trading of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

