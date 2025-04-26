Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $554,000 Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,659,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,778,000 after buying an additional 2,456,914 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 70,838 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 288,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 39,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 389.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 133,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 106,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE LYG opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $3.96.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1035 per share. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Stories

