Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Universal Display worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 761.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Price Performance

OLED opened at $126.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.14. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $103.70 and a 1 year high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

