MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,444 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,277 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1,270.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $25.69 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a $0.5122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

