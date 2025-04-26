Natixis Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Natixis lowered its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,877,409 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 146,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.28. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $38.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.52.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

