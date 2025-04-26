Natixis Sells 3,790 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Natixis reduced its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Ameren were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ameren by 51.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,134,000 after buying an additional 362,772 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ameren by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $19,367,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 5,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $557,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,781.28. The trade was a 11.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 4,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $492,275.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,471.94. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,959 shares of company stock worth $1,316,712. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $98.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.39 and a one year high of $104.10.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.25%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

