Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,847,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,700,000 after acquiring an additional 118,179 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,582,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,073,000 after purchasing an additional 56,667 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,416,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,023,000 after purchasing an additional 58,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 995,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,247,000 after purchasing an additional 49,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in LiveRamp by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 984,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,885,000 after purchasing an additional 230,478 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $119,663.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,189.98. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,416,888.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 110,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,675.12. The trade was a 26.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

RAMP stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,702.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

